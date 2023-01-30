Prince Andrew picture with sex accuser is 'genuine': 'Ridiculous'

Prince Andrew's infamous picture with sex accuser Virginia Giuffre is not 'fake'.



The Duke of York, who has established that he does not remember clicking a picture with then 17-year-old Ms Giuffre, has in fact featured in the photo.

Australian photographer Michael Thomas, who has copied the image, says: “It was a normal 6×4 inch print that you would have got from any developer at the time."

“It looked like it was 10 years old. It wasn’t crisp because it had been developed in 2001.”

“For Ghislaine Maxwell to come out and say it was fake is ridiculous,” Mr Thomas said.



This comes after the Duke of York put out a statement in 2019.

“You can’t prove whether or not that photograph is faked because it’s a photograph of a photograph of a photograph. I have simply no recollection of the photograph ever being taken," he said.

