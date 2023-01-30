 
Mickey Arthur likely to be Pakistan's first 'online' coach

Mickey Arthur photographed on June 3, 2019. Reuters
After much will he, won’t he, it seems that Pakistan’s former head coach Mickey Arthur may take up the mantle of coaching the national team again.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee will finalise the contract with Arthur within the next two weeks.

However, the former head coach is expected to take up the coaching role rather unconventionally this time. This time around, he will coach the team online till this year’s ICC World Cup which is scheduled in India at the end of 2023.

Reliable sources have told Jang that Arthur will be available on the ground for very few assignments, but the former coach has promised PCB that he will join the team in India for the 50-overs mega event this year. Meanwhile, he will continue working for Derbyshire County Cricket Club as a full-time coach.

Arthur’s contract is a very interesting one and will be the first of its kind. PCB’s management committee headed by Najam Sethi seems quite eager to avail his services following his previous record with the national team.

The coach, who hails from South Africa and served as Pakistan's head coach from 2016-2019, will also suggest potential candidates for the national side’s batting and bowling coaches.

Moreover, PCB will appoint an assistant for Arthur, who will serve with the team on the ground in his absence. Arthur will be available to guide the players online.

Najam Sethi’s statement on Arthur

Earlier this month, Sethi, in his press conference, hinted that Arthur will be brought in as head coach of the national side.

”Mickey Arthur's chapter is not closed as of yet. I am in contact with him personally. His return is still on the table," the chairman management committee had said.

Under Arthur's coaching, Pakistan won its first-ever Champions Trophy title in 2017. Pakistan also won record 11 consecutive T20I series.

