BTS' Jin gets 'one-day' vacation from military training: Here's why

The singer and rapper Jin won first place at the military talent show and got a vacation as a prize, Allkpop reported.



The competition was held in celebration of Seollal (Korean New Year), where BTS's eldest member impressed everyone with their dancing skills and received a reward vacation for one day.

Recently, the 30-year-old singer returned to the fan community forum Weverse after the completion of his five weeks of training at a boot camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, and shared new photos of himself for the very first time in military uniform.

"I’m enjoyably spending my time here. I’m posting photos after receiving permission from the military. ARMY, always be happy and take care," Jin wrote.

Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for mandatory military service in December last year and will return on June 12, 2024.