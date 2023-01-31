 
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Jennifer Aniston sends internet into frenzy as she's wears lehenga in 'Murder Mystery 2'

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Jennifer Aniston created a buzz as she was seen sporting a desi attire in the hotly dropped trailer of Murder Mystery 2.

The Friends alum stunned in an exquisite ivory lehenga designed by famed Indian designer, Manish Malhotra, in the Adam Sandler starrer.

In the trailer of the highly anticipated comedy-action film, Aniston could be seen donning a cream-coloured lehenga with matching jewellery.

Aniston completed her jaw dropping look with messy bun. The Hustle star also complemented the Hollywood beauty with a matching sherwani.

The film, slated to debut on March 31, 2023 on Netflix, is a sequel to the 2019's film Murder Mystery in which Sandler and Aniston are playing full-time detectives.

Murder Mystery 2 is directed by Jeremy Garelick and produced by Sandler and Aniston, along with Tripp Vinson, James D. Stern.

The cast of the movie also includes Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Dany Boon.

