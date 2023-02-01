Ex-Punjab CM Parvez Elahi's Gujrat residence raided

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

GUJRAT: Police have raided the house of former Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi in Gujrat early Wednesday, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, a heavy contingent of police raided Parvez Elahi's residence and detained the employees responsible for the security of the residence.

Police barged into the residence with the help of ladder, the sources said. However, they left after searching the house.

The police, however, declined to confirm or deny the raid.

However, no official details regarding the reason for the raid have been released by the police at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they come in.