 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
RRRaja Rasikh

Ex-Punjab CM Parvez Elahi's Gujrat residence raided

By
RRRaja Rasikh

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. Screengrab of a Twitter video.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

GUJRAT: Police have raided the house of former Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi in Gujrat early Wednesday, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, a heavy contingent of police raided Parvez Elahi's residence and detained the employees responsible for the security of the residence.

Police barged into the residence with the help of ladder, the sources said. However, they left after searching the house. 

The police, however, declined to confirm or deny the raid.

However, no official details regarding the reason for the raid have been released by the police at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they come in.

More From Pakistan:

Terror attack thwarted in Mianwali: DPO

Terror attack thwarted in Mianwali: DPO
Pakistan reports first ‘confirmed’ case of BF.7 variant of COVID-19

Pakistan reports first ‘confirmed’ case of BF.7 variant of COVID-19
Tanda Dam tragedy: Death toll rises to 51 as rescue operation continues

Tanda Dam tragedy: Death toll rises to 51 as rescue operation continues
Zardari urges govt to raise minimum wages of unskilled workers

Zardari urges govt to raise minimum wages of unskilled workers
Gen Asim says 'cowardly acts' can’t shake zero-tolerance policy against terrorism

Gen Asim says 'cowardly acts' can’t shake zero-tolerance policy against terrorism
Defence minister calls for national consensus to kick off anti-terror operation

Defence minister calls for national consensus to kick off anti-terror operation
SC registrar office scraps PTI plea against Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as Punjab caretaker CM

SC registrar office scraps PTI plea against Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as Punjab caretaker CM
Court extends Imran Khan’s bail in prohibited funding case

Court extends Imran Khan’s bail in prohibited funding case
KP interim CM confident of holding elections despite surge in terrorism

KP interim CM confident of holding elections despite surge in terrorism
Court to hear all parties on Fawad Chaudhry's bail plea tomorrow

Court to hear all parties on Fawad Chaudhry's bail plea tomorrow
Pakistan fails to improve on Corruption Perceptions Index

Pakistan fails to improve on Corruption Perceptions Index
Blow to Parvez Elahi: ECP declares Chaudhry Shujaat as PML-Q president

Blow to Parvez Elahi: ECP declares Chaudhry Shujaat as PML-Q president