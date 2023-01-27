Parvez Elahi apologises for 'hurtful' remarks against Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad Chaudhry (left) and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi (right). —APP/PPI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader and former chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Thursday apologised for passing hurtful comments against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry.

The PML-Q leader took to Twitter to apologise for his comments saying he has old ties with Fawad's family. He added that his remarks hurt the sentiments of Fawad's family for which he is sorry.

Earlier on Thursday, without naming anyone, Elahi took a jibe at close aides of the PTI chief Imran Khan. Hinting at Fawad Chaudhry's recent arrest, he said it would have been better had he been arrested earlier.



Ealhi, addressing an event, said: “Imran Khan’s close aides struck at the roots of PTI. One out of four or five people, who are close to Khan, has been arrested. Things would have been better had he been arrested earlier.”

The former chief minister of Punjab said he had urged the PTI chief not to dissolve the Punjab Assembly, but he did not listen to him. Now PTI was facing the consequences.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) politics would have been buried had he worked for one more year, Elahi added. There was no need to test the people who were tested on May 25, he added. Ealhi said that the MPAs who got more funds were raising hues pressing the PTI chief to dissolve the assembly. Elahi claimed that he did five years of work in just a short span of five-and-a-half months.

Elahi said that he became the chief minister by the grace of Allah, and the trust of the PTI chief, adding that Imran Khan is the most popular leader of Pakistan.

The political veteran said that he had Khan about the repercussions of the dissolution, saying the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would victimise them (PTI and PMLQ).

Elahi turned his guns to the caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi, saying “Will you not return home? Do good deeds so that people remember you.”

Separately, in an audio conversation, which went viral on social media, the former CM was heard using abusive language against Fawad Chaudhry for advocating the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Meanwhile, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that what Pervaiz Elahi said about Fawad Chaudhry was regrettable. He said the PTI must rue Imran Khan’s decision partnering with the PML-Q.