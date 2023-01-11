PAK vs NZ: Naseem Shah continues to break records

Naseem Shah celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the first ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 9 2023. — AFP

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah continued to perform spectacularly and make records on Wednesday during the second ODI of the series against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.



Shah's performance in the match was sensational yet again as he claimed three wickets in the second match of the series against the Kiwis.

The pacer’s three-wicket haul helped him become the highest wicket-taker in the first five ODIs as he managed to claim 19 wickets.

The record was previously held by Australia’s Ryan Harris, who had taken 17 wickets in his first five ODIs.

Earlier, in the opening match of the series on Monday, Shah claimed his second consecutive five-for to become the bowler to take the most wickets in the first four ODIs of his career.

He bagged 15 wickets in the first four ODIs, overtaking Australia’s Ryan Harris and Gary Gilmour, who secured 14 scalps in the same number of matches.

The right-arm pacer, who made his ODI debut against the Netherlands on 16 August 2022, bagged 19 wickets in five 50-over games so far.

It is worth mentioning here that after a fiery start to the innings, the performances of Naseem and spinner Mohammad Nawaz, helped Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 261 runs in 49.5 overs.

The left-arm bowler claimed figures of 4-38 in 10 overs, which brought Pakistan back in the game since it seemed at one stage that New Zealand would easily post a total in excess of 300.

Despite losing Finn Allen in the first over, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway stitched a wonderful partnership of 181 runs to put Kiwis in the driving seat.

But Conway’s departure, who was cleaned up by Naseem Shah after scoring 101 runs in 92 balls, started a massive collapse.