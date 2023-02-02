 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan 'arrested' from Lahore airport

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

  • FIA sources say anchorperson was arrested from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.
  • Imran Riaz Khan will be presented in court today.
  • PTI condemns arrest of Imran Riaz. 

Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested by the Federal investigation Agency (FIA) for his controversial statements, sources told Geo News.

FIA officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the anchorperson was arrested from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as he was leaving for the United Arab Emirates.

The sources said that Riaz will be presented in court today.

The anchorperson was arrested on the same day PTI ally Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was nabbed by the Islamabad Police. 

Reacting to the arrests, PTI leader Asad Umar claimed that terrorists are roaming free while Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Imran Riaz are behind the bars. 

This is not the first time that the FIA has stopped the anchorperson from boarding his flight.

In July 2022, authorities offloaded Riaz from a Dubai-bound flight.

Back then, the immigration sources had shared that the anchorperson — who was booked in several cases including sedition — was offloaded as his name was on the black list.

