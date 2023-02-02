 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal says 'he is not perfect in any way as husband' to Katrina Kaif

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Vicky Kaushal feels he is neither a good husband nor a good son
Vicky Kaushal feels 'he is neither a good husband nor a good son'

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently spoke about being an ideal husband to Katrina Kaif, say he feels that he is not perfect for in any way.

During an interview, he opened up about his flaws. He said that he is not perfect as a son, neither as a husband, friend or actor.

“Being perfect is like a mirage, you know? You always feel you’re reaching there but you’re never quite there. So, I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment. Of course, tomorrow I will be better than I was yesterday but I always try to do the best that I can, stated Vicky.”

The Masaan actor also spoke about living his life with the Tiger Zinda Hai Actor. He said: “You learn a lot when you start living with a person and when you have a companion. I think in the past year, I’ve learned so much more than the years I was single because it’s just beautiful how you start understanding another person’s perspective and that makes you truly grow as a person.”

Vicky Kaushal has been a prominent name of the Bollywood film industry as he also won a National Award. He was last seen in film Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Furthermore, he is all set to feature in a biopic film named Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Meera Jee will be playing lead actress in Pakeezah's sequel

Meera Jee will be playing lead actress in Pakeezah's sequel

Abhishek Bachchan revisits when he was exposed to sexism at Cannes red carpet

Abhishek Bachchan revisits when he was exposed to sexism at Cannes red carpet

Rumored couple Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya on his birthday

Rumored couple Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya on his birthday

'Pathaan' rules US, Oscar nominees fail to compete SRK movie

'Pathaan' rules US, Oscar nominees fail to compete SRK movie
Kareena Kapoor throws birthday party for Amrita Arora, invites AP Dhillon

Kareena Kapoor throws birthday party for Amrita Arora, invites AP Dhillon

Arjun Kapoor holds the car door for GF Malaika Arora after leaving from an event

Arjun Kapoor holds the car door for GF Malaika Arora after leaving from an event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan in series 'Citadel'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan in series 'Citadel'
'The Romanctics' trailer releases: Amitabh Bachchan, SRK and others talk about Yash Chopra

'The Romanctics' trailer releases: Amitabh Bachchan, SRK and others talk about Yash Chopra
'RRR' song 'Natu Natu': Take a look at the making of the song

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu': Take a look at the making of the song
Alia Bhatt reacts to 'Pathaan's' box office success

Alia Bhatt reacts to 'Pathaan's' box office success
Kiara Adani visits designer Manish Malhotra to finalize her wedding outfit: Reports

Kiara Adani visits designer Manish Malhotra to finalize her wedding outfit: Reports
Alia Bhatt opens up about her career plans after baby Raha

Alia Bhatt opens up about her career plans after baby Raha