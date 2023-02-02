Barrister Saif admits PTI's policy on talks with TTP failed

Former KP government spokesman Barrister Muhammad Ali. — APP/File

Taliban-led govt had a role in dialogue with TTP, says Saif.

No terrorist act happened when ceasefire was in place, says Saif.

Ex-DG ISI pursuing a government policy not personal policy: Saif.

ISLAMABAD: Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif admitted on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led (PTI) government's policy of holding talks with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) resulted in a failure.

While speaking during Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", Barrister Saif said he sees no sense in renegotiating with the TTP at this time as "we are at war".

The views of the former KP spokesperson came as Peshawar suffered a devastating suicide attack in the police line mosque which culminated in more than a 100 casualties with at least 200 injured.

It was believed that the attack was carried out by the TTP militants, however, the sanctioned group denied any connection with the attack.

It should be noted that the former PTI-led government initiated talks with the TTP to restore peace and prevent terrorist incidents in the country. The talks did not result in a breakthrough.

The former KP government spokesperson also added that the Afghan government had a role in the dialogue with TTP, adding "they had only two rounds of talks in the two-and-half month which bore no result."

"No terrorist act happened as the ceasefire remained enforced. That was what we got positive during the talks," he remarked.

Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed — the then director general (DG) ISI — was not pursuing his personal policy. It was the policy of the government as he [DG ISI], at that time, was heading an institution, Barrister Saif underlined.

Some TTP people, including a few who had confronted America, were released, he said.

He confirmed that "a way had to be formulated to resettle with the Taliban. Imran Khan was positive when he talked about the resettlement of 40,000 people," he observed.

These people included old persons, women and children, clarifying "the Afghan Taliban had not forced Pakistan to take back TTP men."