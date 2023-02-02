 
Thursday Feb 02 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earns more than 336 crore within two weeks

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's starrer Pathaan is going strong! Within two weeks of release it has earned more than 336 crore. Chances are that it might be able to break record of Aamir Khan's Dangal. Taran Adarsh, trade analyst has reported the figures. 

Taking to his Twitter, Taran tweeted, "Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue. Collects a big, fat number of Day 8 (Wednesday). Remarkable. Will cross Dangal in Weekend 2, Wednesday 55 crore, Thursday 68 crore, Friday 38 crore, Saturday 51.50 crore, Sunday 58.50 crore, Monday 25.50 crore, Tuesday 22 crore, Wednesday 17.50 crore. Total ₹ 336 crore. Hindi. India biz."

Khan has returned to big screen after four years. Last he was seen in Zero which crashed horribly at the box-office. Pathaan is helmed by Siddharth Anand. 

