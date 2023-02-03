PCB introduces season passes for PSL 8 matches

People watch the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 2, 2021. — AFP

Season passes for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) were introduced on Friday by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Details for the tournament's ticket prices were also announced by the board.

“Online tickets for the Multan and Karachi-leg matches will be available online at 1100 on Saturday and fans can visit pcb.bookme.pk to book their tickets. Physical tickets will also be available to the fans during the course of the tournament from the box offices at the four venues. Tickets for the Rawalpindi and Lahore matches will go on sale in due course,” said a statement issued by the PCB.



Tickets for the inaugural match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the 2021 winners Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 13 will be available for Rs6,000 for the VIP enclosures, Rs3,000 for Premium, Rs2,000 for First Class and Rs1,000 for General.

Ticket prices for the February 15 Multan Sultans versus Quetta Gladiators match have been set for Rs2,900 (VIP), Rs1,900 (Premium), Rs950 (First Class) and Rs650 (General), while ticket prices for the remaining three matches featuring the home side have been fixed at Rs4,000 (VIP), Rs2,000 (Premium), Rs1,500 (First Class) and Rs1,000 (General).

For the non-Sunday matches in Karachi, ticket prices have been set at Rs2,900 (VIP), Rs1,900 (Premium), Rs950 and Rs650 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

For Sunday, February 19, match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, ticket prices have been fixed at Rs5,000 for the VIP enclosures, Rs3,000 for the Premium, Rs2,000 in First Class and Rs1,000 in General.

For the final fixture in Karachi on Sunday, February 26, between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, ticket prices have set for Rs4,000 (VIP), Rs2,000 (Premium), Rs1,500 and Rs1,000 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

“The PCB, for the first time, has introduced discounted season passes, which will cover weekday matches. This is to encourage cricket fans and families to purchase cheaper tickets to attend the matches and watch in action some of the best shortest format cricketers vying for the biggest price in Pakistan cricket,” the statement added.

“The PCB has also confirmed one ticket can be purchased on one CNIC. For those who do not have CNIC, they can purchase the tickets using the passport, while those under the age of 18 will require B-Form. All spectators will be required to bring the government-issued ID through which they have bought the tickets,” it added.

Enclosures

Multan

VIP – Imran Khan, Fazal Mahmood

Premium – Zaheer Abbad, Javed Miandad

First Class – Elahi, Wasim Akram

General – Hanif Mohammad, Mushtaq Ahmed

Karachi

VIP - Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Javed Miandad

Premium - Imran Khan, Quaid, Wasim Akram

First Class Asif Iqbal, Intikhab Alam, Iqbal Qasim, Mohammad Brothers, Nasimul Ghani, Zaheer Abbas

General - Majid Khan, Waqar Hasan, Wasim Bari