 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Jenna Ortega joins Will Smith kids for Kid Cudi 39th birthday celebration

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Jenna Ortega joins Will Smith kids for Kid Cudi 39th birthday celebration
Jenna Ortega joins Will Smith kids for Kid Cudi 39th birthday celebration

Kid Cudi ringed in his 39th birthday on Wednesday. The American rapper celebrated his big day with a star-studded in Los Angeles.

For the bash, the guests included Will Smith's son Jaden Smith, daughter Willow Smith and Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega.

The pictures from the birthday celebration featured the trio rocking their stunning fashion looks as they posed for photos together.

The SCOTTS birthday boy also rocked stylish statements including a dapper jacket with orange leather sleeves.

Kudi was also decked out in a diamond-encrusted chain that hung around his neck with a large pendant.

Ortega was spotted donning her casual look including dark pants with a loose-fitting button-up white shirt.

The Netflix star donned large silver hoops and wore her lustrous dark hair down with face-framing bangs.

The glitzy birthday bash comes just several weeks after the rapper and producer took to Instagram to reflect on getting older.

On Christmas Eve, Cudi wrote, “2023 is approaching, Cud Fam, and it's time to make some changes. It's gonna be my last year in my 30s, and I'm not taking people into this new chapter that have not reciprocated the true friendship/love I give.”

“For years I've just let things slide, and I've finally woken up. No way I'm going into this new year of my life with the extra baggage. We all deserve to feel loved if that's what we give.”

