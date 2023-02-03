 
sports
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

In pictures: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Shaheen Afridi (centre) poses with his father-in-law Shahid Afridi (fourth from left) and fellow cricketers including during his Nikah reception in Karachi on February 3, 2023. — Photo by author
Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Nikah ceremony was held on Friday with legendary Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha, at a local Karachi mosque.

Maulana Abdul Sattar solemnised the Nikah at the Zakaria Mosque, while the bride’s Rukhsati will take place later.

Soon after the Nikah, a reception was also held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.

According to family sources, the couple’s Mehndi function was held last night. Meanwhile, Shaheen’s family reached Karachi to participate in the marriage events two days earlier. The duo was engaged two years ago.

Here's a pictorial look at the ceremony:

Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) gestures during the Nikah ceremony at a mosque in Karachi, on February 3, 2023. — Photo by author
Shahid Afridi (centre) meets people as he arrives for the Nikah ceremony at a mosque in Karachi, on February 3, 2023. — Photo by author
Shahid Afridi (centre left) meets the cleric during the Nikah ceremony at a mosque in Karachi, on February 3, 2023. — Photo by author
Pakistani cricketers during the Nikah reception in Karachi, on February 3, 2023. — Photo by author
Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) poses with Lahore Qalandars Sameen Rana (left) and Atif Rana during the Nikah reception in Karachi, on February 3, 2023. — Photo by author
Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre left) meets former PCB official Wasim Khan during the Nikah reception in Karachi, on February 3, 2023. — Photo by author
Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre left) meets Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during the Nikah reception in Karachi, on February 3, 2023. — Photo by author
