In pictures: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha

Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Nikah ceremony was held on Friday with legendary Shahid Afridi’s daughter, Ansha, at a local Karachi mosque.
Maulana Abdul Sattar solemnised the Nikah at the Zakaria Mosque, while the bride’s Rukhsati will take place later.
Soon after the Nikah, a reception was also held where cricketers Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan, as well as squash legend Jahangir Khan, were among the attendees.
According to family sources, the couple’s Mehndi function was held last night. Meanwhile, Shaheen’s family reached Karachi to participate in the marriage events two days earlier. The duo was engaged two years ago.