Sarah Herron loses her premature son in the arms of her fiance Dylan Brown

Sarah Herron took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the devastating news of the death of her premature son who passed away in the arms of his father and Sarah's fiance Dylan Brown, as reported by Fox News.

Sarah's son was born prematurely at 24 weeks on Tuesday. She shared a picture on Instagram of her baby lying on her chest and Dylan kissing her forehead.

She wrote in the caption, "There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers."

She further wrote, "Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us."

Sarah announced her pregnancy with Dylan in September.