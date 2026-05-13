Taylor Swift sparks fan theories with back-to-back public appearances

Taylor Swift fans speculate about pop star's next move as she steps back into spotlight

Taylor Swift has been in the UK, Greece, and her now-home New York City, all in the past week and publicly appeared in paparazzi's shots in all the locations.

While the 36-year-old pop superstar is one of the most famous faces in the world, she is also known for her strict security, and fans know that she can avoid cameras even while being in front of them when she wants to.

Thus, the back-to-back public sparked curiosity among the Swifties who believe the Eras Tour performer does not do anything without a motive behind.

Historically, the Opalite hitmaker comes back into the spotlight when she is working on new music, or is about to make a new announcement.

Keeping up with her patterns, Swifties are once again excited for what the Grammy winner might be planning for them, and shared a few of their theories on social media.

"When we get a 5th appearance tomorrow as a Easter egg to Toy Story 5," one Swiftie wrote, referring to the recent countdown rumours.

Another commented, "when she wants to be seen she WILL be seen… taymadre im excited," and "I loved the idea that her next era is TTPD but flipped," chimed in a third.

More fans wrote, "she's writing and recording TS13," and "TS13 at midnight!!"

While Swift has not addressed the theories yet, fans are waiting on the edges of their seats.