Guard 'rapes' bus hostess in moving vehicle en route to Vehari

Police also arrest bus driver for assisting guard.

Bus hostess taken to DHQ hospital in critical condition.

Driver shut bus doors and did not stop vehicle.

VEHARI: A bus guard allegedly raped an 18-year-old bus hostess within the limits of the Daniwal suburb in Punjab's Vehari district at gunpoint, police confirmed Saturday night.



The suspect, identified as Sheraz — who has been arrested by the police — locked the bus before abusing the female bus staffer, who was later taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition.

The heinous incident took place in a moving bus while it was travelling from Mailsi to Vehari with no passengers in the vehicle. All the passengers departed from the bus at Mailsi when the bus took off from Sadiqabad.

The bus hostess was subjected to sexual violence while the vehicle was being taken to the bus stand. Police said that the driver assisted the guard. He shut the bus doors and did not stop the vehicle.

After arresting the suspect and the bus driver, the police registered the case at the Daniwal Police Station.