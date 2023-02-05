 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ignorantly ‘unaware of how he’s undermined’ King Charles

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of ‘being ignorantly ‘unaware of how much he’s undermined the institution’.

Television presenter Judy Finnigan made this admission while referencing Prince Harry’s sulky attitude.

She started by referencing Prince Harry’s chat with Tom Brady where the presenter asked, ‘Do you still believe in the monarchy?’, to this Prince Harry replied immediately by simply saying, ‘Yes.’

In the eyes of Finnigan, “I was struck by that and desperately wanted Bradby to ask him why... but he didn’t. A shame, because intellectually Harry seems unaware of how much he’s undermined the institution he rails against but professes to believe in.”

She wrote for Express UK, “Nor does he have the capacity to understand that every complaint he's made about his family's behaviour, his own hierarchically inferior (spare) position, even the ‘hateful’ way the royals deal with the press are just inevitable facts of life in a hereditary monarchy.”

“So, given his resentment, and total inability to comprehend what is constitutionally required of him, attending his father's Coronation would be complete nonsense.”

