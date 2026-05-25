‘Charlie’s Angels’ diva Jaclyn Smith shares what ‘beauty’ is ‘all about’

Jaclyn Smith has revealed her beauty secret, and it won't cost you a penny at the skincare counter.

Asked on the red carpet at the 2026 Paley Honors Spring Gala at New York City's The Plaza Hotel what keeps her looking so radiant at 80, the Charlie's Angels star's answer was disarmingly simple.

"Clean living, being loved," she told Fox News.

"I have the best family in the whole wide world to grow up with. Great husband, two beautiful children, three granddaughters. So, it doesn't get better than that. It's all about love, all about family with me."

Smith attended the gala alongside her original Charlie's Angels co-star Kate Jackson, 77, for an event that included a 50th anniversary salute to the beloved series, which ran from 1976 to 1981.

Smith later shared photographs from the evening on Instagram, reflecting on what the milestone means to her.

"Kate and I were so lucky to attend and accept this on behalf of our Charlie's Angels family, continuing in our celebration of 50 years since the launch of the series," she wrote.

"Grateful doesn't begin to encompass how I feel to have been and continue to be a part of that legacy."

Smith was also asked whether she had any sense, when she was starting out, that she and her co-stars were becoming style icons.

Her answer was modest but clear-eyed.

"When I was starting out, no," she said. "But I guess we did pave the way for some glamour and looking at women in a different way. We sort of paved that way for new roles for women."

At 80, still glowing, still reflective, and with a memoir on the way, Smith appears to be living proof of her own advice.