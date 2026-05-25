Gordon Ramsay reveals ‘most important thing in life'

Gordon Ramsay may have built his reputation on Michelin stars and television fireworks, but when it comes to raising his six children, the lesson he holds above all others is a rather simpler one.

Speaking to Fox News Digital in an interview published on Sunday, 24 May, the 59-year-old chef revealed what he considers the single most important thing he has instilled in his kids.

"The one thing I've taught them all, brilliantly, are manners," he said, adding with characteristic directness: "The most important thing in life, but they cost zero."

Ramsay shares his six children, Megan, 28, Holly, 26, Jack, 26, Matilda, 24, Oscar, 7, and Jesse, 2, with his wife Tana.

On the professional front, one of his children appears to be following closely in his footsteps.

Ramsay spoke to PEOPLE in February about his daughter Matilda, known as Tilly, who has chosen to pursue a career in food, a decision that clearly delights him.

Ramsay spoke to PEOPLE again at the Fox Upfront event on 11 May, where he was celebrating the renewal of several of his shows including Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Next Level Chef, Next Level Baker, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service and Gordon Ramsay's Being Gordon Ramsay.

Asked which of his six shows currently on air is his favourite, he reached for a familiar metaphor.

"I have six shows on air right now. That's like saying, I have six kids as well, what's my favourite kid? It depends, it's the one that least pisses me off at the moment."

Six kids, six shows, and a firm belief in the power of a please and a thank you. Not a bad philosophy, all things considered.