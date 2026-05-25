 
Geo News

Gordon Ramsay reveals ‘most important thing in life'

Gordon Ramsay shares what he teaches his kids
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 25, 2026

Gordon Ramsay reveals ‘most important thing in life&apos;
Gordon Ramsay reveals ‘most important thing in life'

Gordon Ramsay may have built his reputation on Michelin stars and television fireworks, but when it comes to raising his six children, the lesson he holds above all others is a rather simpler one.

Speaking to Fox News Digital in an interview published on Sunday, 24 May, the 59-year-old chef revealed what he considers the single most important thing he has instilled in his kids. 

"The one thing I've taught them all, brilliantly, are manners," he said, adding with characteristic directness: "The most important thing in life, but they cost zero."

Ramsay shares his six children, Megan, 28, Holly, 26, Jack, 26, Matilda, 24, Oscar, 7, and Jesse, 2, with his wife Tana. 

On the professional front, one of his children appears to be following closely in his footsteps. 

Ramsay spoke to PEOPLE in February about his daughter Matilda, known as Tilly, who has chosen to pursue a career in food, a decision that clearly delights him. 

Ramsay spoke to PEOPLE again at the Fox Upfront event on 11 May, where he was celebrating the renewal of several of his shows including Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, Next Level Chef, Next Level Baker, Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service and Gordon Ramsay's Being Gordon Ramsay

Asked which of his six shows currently on air is his favourite, he reached for a familiar metaphor. 

"I have six shows on air right now. That's like saying, I have six kids as well, what's my favourite kid? It depends, it's the one that least pisses me off at the moment."

Six kids, six shows, and a firm belief in the power of a please and a thank you. Not a bad philosophy, all things considered.

Sydney Sweeney responds to backlash over ‘Euphoria' dark scenes
Sydney Sweeney responds to backlash over ‘Euphoria' dark scenes
Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey' trailer sparks major backlash online
Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey' trailer sparks major backlash online
Netflix star Stewart McLean found dead as murder investigation begins
Netflix star Stewart McLean found dead as murder investigation begins
Shailene Woodley admits playing Ansel Elgort's girlfriend was 'awkward'
Shailene Woodley admits playing Ansel Elgort's girlfriend was 'awkward'
'Game of Thrones' star details horrifying reason she retired from acting
'Game of Thrones' star details horrifying reason she retired from acting
Lena Dunham reveals rare detail about first interaction with Luis Felber
Lena Dunham reveals rare detail about first interaction with Luis Felber
Bruno Mars speaks out as fans furious over postponed Toronto show
Bruno Mars speaks out as fans furious over postponed Toronto show
‘Star Wars: Mandalorian & Grogu' storms box office with huge opening
‘Star Wars: Mandalorian & Grogu' storms box office with huge opening