 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has ‘forfeited’ right to King Charles’ Coronation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just come under fire for having ‘already forfeited’ his right to attend King Charles’ Coronation because “it's a serious state occasion deserving respect.”

Television presenter Judy Finnigan made this admission while referencing Prince Harry’s sulky attitude.

She started the conversation by referencing King Charles’ understandable desire to have Prince Harry present at the Coronation but warned, “It's a serious state occasion deserving respect, and Harry has forfeited his right to be present.”

She also told Express UK, “Every time the camera focuses on his discontented face we'll be wondering what's going on in that jealous, bitter mind.”

“Who needs it on what should be a joyous day, celebrating Britain as well as the monarchy?”

