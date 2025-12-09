'KPop Demon Hunters' EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick on Golden Globe nod: 'surreal'

EJAE, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, and Mark Sonnenblick, the acclaimed songwriting duo behind the music for the hit Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters, reacted to their latest achievement.

Their collaborative work on the globally acclaimed song Golden has earned them a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.

Shortly after the 2026 Golden Globes nominations were unveiled, the creative collaborators described the nod from the motion picture as "surreal."

“That’s such an honour and I am honestly just excited for that,” says EJAE, who not only sings the vocals for HUNTR/X leader Rumi, but also wrote several songs on KPop Demon Hunters.

"I want to show girls not just who look like me, but anyone who just feels like they’re doubted and they don’t see themselves in the space that much, that they have a chance," she says.

"Giving confidence to other little girls or guys, it honestly means a lot because it would’ve meant a lot for me too if my younger self and little me saw this,” she continued. “As a Korean-American woman, I honestly don’t see anyone that really looks like me in the space that much. It’s very rare."

Speaking with Billboard, the duo emphasized how KPop Demon Hunters, which is up for best motion picture animated as well as cinematic and box office achievement, brings visibility in a crucial and elevated way.