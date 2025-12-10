Miley Cyrus reacts to Golden Globe nod for 'Avatar' track 'Dream as One'

Miley Cyrus' new song 'Dream as One' gets nominated for Best Original Song

Miley Cyrus rose through the fire and ash to receive a Golden Globe nomination for her new song, Dream as One.

The 2026 Golden Globes nominees were announced on Monday, December 8, and Cyrus continues her streak of awards and honours, finally getting her flowers two decades after kicking off a career that would define generations. Cyrus has been nominated for Best Original Song for co-writing the new track for James Cameron’s third Avatar installment, Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The 33-year-old icon, who recently won her first three Grammys, celebrated her latest milestone by dropping the music video for her new song, which she co-wrote with Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, and Simon Franglen.

“It’s been one beautiful moment after the next lately… so much to celebrate, including our Golden Globe nomination for Dream As One from Avatar: Fire And Ash. It’s been a fantasy come to life being a part of the Avatar adventure,” wrote Cyrus on Instagram.

“Feeling grateful for the fire of fate that rebuilt what I wanted in deeper alignment with the needs of my soul. This song has become a symbol of transformation, power, and the entering of a new era for anyone who’s ever risen from their own ashes,” she shared, seemingly referencing losing her home to LA Wildfires in 2018 followed by the end of her decade-long relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

When we dream as one, we create a new reality. I love you,” concluded the Flowers hitmaker, who has built a new reality of her own as she prepares to marry her fiancé, Maxx Morando.

Set to be released on December 17, Avatar: Fire and Ash has already bagged a nomination for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Golden Globe.