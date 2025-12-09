Zooey Deschanel returns to Christmas screens with new hit 'Merv'

Zooey Deschanel created a fun stir this week after she joked that she was ready to take Mariah Carey’s Queen of Christmas crown.

The actress made the playful comment while talking to E News, where she spoke about her new holiday projects and her long love for festive stories and music.

Deschanel, who became a holiday favourite through her role as Jovie in Elf, returned to Christmas screens with the film Merv.

Her band She and Him also have two Christmas albums from 2011 and 2016 that continued to attract holiday listeners.

With this history in mind, the 45-year-old star laughed that she has two Christmas movies and two Christmas records and then wondered aloud if Mariah got the same number.

Mariah Carey has been widely known as the Queen of Christmas because her hit All I Want For Christmas Is You remained one of the most played holiday songs since 1994.

Even with her joke, Deschanel made it clear that she admired Carey and said Mariah truly deserved the title.

Carey also spoken earlier about how she enjoyed gift giving during the season.

She said she always valued the thought behind a present and appreciated the time people took for her.

Each year she shared a video titled It Is Time which signaled the start of her Christmas spirit.

However, she said she planned these clips a year ahead because the holiday meant so much to her and had always been a joyful part of her life.