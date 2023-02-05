 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Pervez Musharraf’s death widely condoled

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. — AFP/File
Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf. — AFP/File

Political figures, key government officials and eminent personalities from all walks of life have widely condoled the death of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, who breathed his last at a Dubai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

President Dr Arif Alvi took to his official Twitter handle and expressed grief over the demise of the former military ruler. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Dr Alvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the late former president.

Reacting to the news, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences on the former army chief's demise.

"May the departed soul rest in peace," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad, and tri-services chiefs also expressed heartfelt condolences on Musharraf's death, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"CJCSC and services chiefs express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf, former president, CJCSC and chief of army staff. May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family," the military's media wing said.   

Expressing deep sorrow over the former president's death, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani shared his grief with the bereaved family.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over his death.

Former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, while paying homage to the former army chief, said Musharraf's services to the Pakistan Army and the country cannot be forgotten.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry offered his condolences, saying: "Musharraf was a great person [...], Pakistan first was his theory and vision."


More From Pakistan:

Maryam Nawaz launches fresh salvo against Imran Khan in Multan rally

Maryam Nawaz launches fresh salvo against Imran Khan in Multan rally
On his maiden visit to Britain as COAS, General Asim Munir in UK on 5-day official trip

On his maiden visit to Britain as COAS, General Asim Munir in UK on 5-day official trip
Who was General (retd) Pervez Musharraf?

Who was General (retd) Pervez Musharraf?
Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

Former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79
Govt mulls introducing law to end defamation campaign against institutions

Govt mulls introducing law to end defamation campaign against institutions
Pakistan to review policy on Afghan refugees

Pakistan to review policy on Afghan refugees

'Kashmiris’ will unbreakable': Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

'Kashmiris’ will unbreakable': Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
ECP gears up for by-elections in over 60 NA seats in March

ECP gears up for by-elections in over 60 NA seats in March
Sheikh Rashid shifted to high-security cell in Adiala Jail

Sheikh Rashid shifted to high-security cell in Adiala Jail
PDM govt should send 'written' invitation for APC, says Pervez Khattak

PDM govt should send 'written' invitation for APC, says Pervez Khattak
Two street criminals burnt alive after torture in North Karachi

Two street criminals burnt alive after torture in North Karachi

Guard 'rapes' bus hostess in moving vehicle en route to Vehari

Guard 'rapes' bus hostess in moving vehicle en route to Vehari