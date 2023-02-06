KP police repulse two attacks on posts

Police personnel stand guard in this undated photo. — KP Police/file

Tank police repulses attack on Pir Tangi police post.

Dozens of militants with automatic weapons attacked post: official.

Cops retaliated, locals came out of homes to support police: official.

PESHAWAR: The police on Sunday night repulsed an attack on two outposts in remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), reported The News.



According to the publication, Tank police and residents of the area repulsed a major attack on Pir Tangi police post near Jandola police station late Sunday night.

An official said dozens of militants armed with automatic weapons had attacked the police post.

“The cops, however, were alert and retaliated strongly. A number of locals also came out of their homes to support the police. The attackers managed their escape after an exchange of fire for around 10 minutes,” District Police Officer Tank Waqar Ahmad told The News. He said a few other such attacks have been repulsed by the police in Tank and adjacent districts in recent weeks.

An official said Inspector General of Police, Moazzam Jah Ansari, appreciated the Tank district police for bravely repulsing the attack. The IGP said police across the province are alert and will respond strongly to any kind of attack.

The IGP directed the Regional Police Officer, Dera Ismail Khan, Saleem Marwat, to conduct a search operation in the area to find the attackers killed or wounded in firing by the police. Tank is one of the remotest districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that shares border with Waziristan.

Another police post was attacked in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan, a couple of hours after the attack in Tank. Police said the attack was repulsed by the cops and army. No casualty was reported.