Tuesday Oct 04 2022
Troops gun down four terrorists in Tank

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Pakistan Army personnel travelling on a military vehicle. — AFP/ File

TANK: Four terrorists were gunned down by security troops in the Tank  District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an exchange of fire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, the troops observed the terrorists’ movement before engaging them. 

During the intense exchange of fire, all four terrorists were gunned down, the ISPR said. Meanwhile, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists. 

Per the statement, those killed remained actively involved in target killing, kidnapping, and extortion in the area.

2 soldiers embrace martyrdom in Hassan Khel

In a separate operation, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while fighting with terrorists in the general area of Hassan Khel in Peshawar District after they opened fire on a military convoy. 

During the exchange of fire, three of the terrorists were gunned down, while troops also confiscated weapons and ammunition from them.

Per the ISPR, the martyred soldiers included lance Naik Muhammad Pannah, who was aged 30 years and was a resident of Jaffarabad District, and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary, aged 36 years and resident of South Waziristan District.

Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the military's media wing said. 

