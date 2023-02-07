'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it

'Pathaan' collects over INR 500 crore in India in less 15 days

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is running successfully worldwide breaking the records of many Bollywood super hit films namely Dangal and KGF: Chapter 2; director Siddharth Anand has finally spoken about the film surpassing all the biggies.

In a statement, Siddharth said: “The fact that Pathaan is the highest worldwide grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema and the first Hindi film to breach Rs. 400 crore nett in India, means that people have showered enormous amount of love on the film and have gotten entertained thoroughly."

He further went on to say: “The feeling has not sunk in yet because it is such a huge one. To have directed a film that has smashed all records, that has become the number one Hindi film of all time is very daunting. I hope that I can entertain people to this level again. I will work just as hard and focus on my craft and try and keep making cinema that appeals to all audience segments like War and now Pathaan."

Pathaan is inching closer to collect INR 1000 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, the film has already earned over INR 500 crore from India, reports News18.