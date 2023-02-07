 
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal': See what Siddharth Anand has to say about it

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Pathaan collects over INR 500 crore in India in less 15 days
'Pathaan' collects over INR 500 crore in India in less 15 days

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is running successfully worldwide breaking the records of many Bollywood super hit films namely Dangal and KGF: Chapter 2; director Siddharth Anand has finally spoken about the film surpassing all the biggies.

In a statement, Siddharth said: “The fact that Pathaan is the highest worldwide grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema and the first Hindi film to breach Rs. 400 crore nett in India, means that people have showered enormous amount of love on the film and have gotten entertained thoroughly."

He further went on to say: “The feeling has not sunk in yet because it is such a huge one. To have directed a film that has smashed all records, that has become the number one Hindi film of all time is very daunting. I hope that I can entertain people to this level again. I will work just as hard and focus on my craft and try and keep making cinema that appeals to all audience segments like War and now Pathaan."

Pathaan is inching closer to collect INR 1000 crore worldwide. Meanwhile, the film has already earned over INR 500 crore from India, reports News18.

More From Showbiz:

Rakhi Sawant files FIR against husband Adil Durrani: Details inside

Rakhi Sawant files FIR against husband Adil Durrani: Details inside
Ajay Devgn and Tabu to star in musical love story 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Ajay Devgn and Tabu to star in musical love story 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'
Kriti Sanon, Prabhas getting engaged next week?

Kriti Sanon, Prabhas getting engaged next week?
Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash

Nora Fatehi dances for friends on her 31st birthday bash
Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour

Lata Mageshkar's death anniversary: Kajol, Raveena Tandon gather in honour
'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary

'English Vinglish' to re-release in China on Sri Devi's fifth death anniversary
Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer for D-day

Siddharth-Kiara's wedding: Juhi Chawla reaches Jaisalmer for D-day
Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi, others 'attacked' while shooting in Karachi

Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi, others 'attacked' while shooting in Karachi
Kartik Aaryan poses with 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon in front of Taj Mahal

Kartik Aaryan poses with 'Shehzada' co-star Kriti Sanon in front of Taj Mahal
Arooj Aftab gets the honour to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards

Arooj Aftab gets the honour to perform at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has THIS to say about their epic reunion in 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has THIS to say about their epic reunion in 'Pathaan'
Siddharth Malhotra Kiara Advani to tie the Knot on THIS date NOT February 6

Siddharth Malhotra Kiara Advani to tie the Knot on THIS date NOT February 6