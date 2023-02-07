Rizwan wary of Shaheen, Naseem ahead of PSL 8

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter and Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan. — PCB/File

With the preparations for the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition in full swing, Multan Sultans' captain on Tuesday admitted that it is always challenging to face the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali

However, he added that it can work both ways as the players know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

"This doesn’t only apply to me but to all the batters as they are seriously quick and effective bowlers with plenty of variety," Rizwan added while speaking on the PCB Podcast.

Rizwan also said that he doesn't blame anyone for missing matches during the initial seasons of PSL.

"I missed few matches in the early part of the PSL, but I will not blame anyone, furthering saying It is all part of the game as each side has its own strategy and game plan, but I am now giving importance to each match I play so that I can make up for the lost time," he said.

He also expressed that "the philosophy of Multan Sultans is simple: play as champions irrespective of the opposition or the outcome. Consequently, we are not afraid of the results".



“Captaincy and batting can be challenging, but we have a good group of people who have not only empowered me but also back and support me so that I can strike the right balance and continue to give my best,” he added.

Rizwan also stated that Multan "are a closely-knit side and the credit for this cohesion must be given to the team management".