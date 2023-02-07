 
sports
Sohail Imran

Lahore Qalandars is like a family: Skipper Shaheen Afridi tells players

Sohail Imran

Captain of the Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi speaking to players before a practice match on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Captain of the Lahore Qalandars Shaheen Shah Afridi has called upon his teammates to play for the team, which he said is like a family.

The Lahore Qalandars is one of the six franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Pakistan's premier league is all set to kick off its eighth edition on February 13th while the final will take place on March 19th in Lahore.

Qalandars lifted the PSL7 trophy last year when they thrashed Multan Sultans  by 42 runs. 

No one should think that he can secure a place in the next match by playing for himself, Afridi told the players in a video before a practice match on Monday.

"He who gets even a single run with courage will play all the matches. No one will blame others as all the players are good. They are part of the squad."

Afridi asked his fellow players to consider the franchise their family and to take care of each other like brothers.

The Qalandars skipper encouraged teammates to think about winning together and moving forward 'together'. "We have to be strong enough to beat any team," he said.

Afridi also stressed the importance of respecting each other, saying, "Respect each other. There is no senior or junior. All of you are the same. Shaheen is Zaman and Zaman is Shaheen."

Matches will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi between February 13 and March 19.

The largest number of matches in this edition is scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi, where 11 matches will be held. Karachi and Lahore will stage nine matches each, while Multan will host five matches.

The 21 international cricketers to appear in PSL for the first time in this edition include Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Izharulhaq Naveed, Josh Little for Multan Sultans; Andrew Tye, James Fuller, Matthew Wade, Tabraiz Shamsi for Karachi Kings; Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jimmy Neesham, Richard Gleeson for Peshawar Zalmi; Dwaine Pretorius, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Thushara, Odean Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga for Quetta Gladiators; Kusal Mendis and Shane Dadswell for Lahore Qalandars; and Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gus Atkinson, Tom Curran for Islamabad United.

In addition to the foreigners, the local lads aiming to make a big impression in their debut event are: Aamer Jamal (Peshawar Zalmi), Ahsan Bhatti (Lahore Qalandars), Aimal Khan (Quetta Gladiators), Arafat Minhas (Multan Sultans), Haseebullah (Peshawar Zalmi), Hassan Nawaz (Islamabad United), Irfan Khan Niazi (Karachi Kings), Mirza Tahir Baig (Lahore Qalandars), Mohammad ‘Karnal’ Zahid (Quetta Gladiators), Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (Multan Sultans), Omair Bin Yousuf (Quetta Gladiators), Saud Shakeel (Quetta Gladiators), Shawaiz Irfan (Lahore Qalandars), Sufyan Muqeem (Peshawar Zalmi) and Tayyab Tahir (Karachi Kings).

In the PSL 8, Lahore Qalandars will aim to become the first side to win back-to-back titles, while Islamabad United will eye to become the first team to win three titles since the event started in 2016.

In the seven years of PSL, Babar Azam is the leading run-getter with 2,413 runs in 68 matches but is yet to notch up his maiden century. Kamran Akmal, who will miss the event, is the second leading run-getter with 1,972 runs in 75 and is the holder of most centuries — three. Explosive opener Sharjeel Khan has smashed two centuries, while Fakhar Zaman, Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport, Colin Ingram, Chris Lynn, Usman Khawaja, Harry Brook and Jason Roy have stroked a century each.

