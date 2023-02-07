Pakistani cricketer Asif Afridi banned over corruption charges

Domestic cricketer Asif Afridi. — Twitter/@asifafridi65

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday banned spinner Asif Afridi from playing all cricket formats for two years over corruption charges.

Afridi, 36, pleaded guilty as charged for two different violations under the board's Anti-Corruption Code for Participants.

“For the breach of Article 2.4.10, Afridi was handed a two-year period of ineligibility, while he was given a six-month ban for the violation of Article 2.4.4. Both the periods of ineligibility will run concurrently and will commence from the day of his provisional suspension, which commenced on September 12, 2022,” according to a notification issued by the PCB.

“While reaching its determination on the sanction period, the PCB took into consideration the admission of guilt, expression of remorse, past track record and Asif Afridi’s request that the PCB considers his case compassionately, claiming he had unintentionally breached the Code,” it added.



Speaking about the development, PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said the board had a “zero-tolerance approach towards such offences”.

“It gives the PCB no joy to suspend an international cricketer for two years. As the game’s governing body, we need to make examples, handle such matters robustly and send out strong messages to all cricketers,” Sethi added.

“It is bitter fact that corruption poses a threat to our sport as selfish corrupters lure cricketers in different ways and methods. That’s precisely why the PCB has been investing heavily in player education so that they remain vigilant and can help the PCB eradicate this menace by reporting approaches if, despite all our best efforts to create awareness, a player falls victim to his greed, then the PCB has no sympathy,” he further said.