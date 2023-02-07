 
sports
Tuesday Feb 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistani cricketer Asif Afridi banned over corruption charges

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 07, 2023

Domestic cricketer Asif Afridi. — Twitter/@asifafridi65
Domestic cricketer Asif Afridi. — Twitter/@asifafridi65

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday banned spinner Asif Afridi from playing all cricket formats for two years over corruption charges.

Afridi, 36, pleaded guilty as charged for two different violations under the board's Anti-Corruption Code for Participants.

“For the breach of Article 2.4.10, Afridi was handed a two-year period of ineligibility, while he was given a six-month ban for the violation of Article 2.4.4. Both the periods of ineligibility will run concurrently and will commence from the day of his provisional suspension, which commenced on September 12, 2022,” according to a notification issued by the PCB.

“While reaching its determination on the sanction period, the PCB took into consideration the admission of guilt, expression of remorse, past track record and Asif Afridi’s request that the PCB considers his case compassionately, claiming he had unintentionally breached the Code,” it added.

Speaking about the development, PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi said the board had a “zero-tolerance approach towards such offences”.

“It gives the PCB no joy to suspend an international cricketer for two years. As the game’s governing body, we need to make examples, handle such matters robustly and send out strong messages to all cricketers,” Sethi added.

“It is bitter fact that corruption poses a threat to our sport as selfish corrupters lure cricketers in different ways and methods. That’s precisely why the PCB has been investing heavily in player education so that they remain vigilant and can help the PCB eradicate this menace by reporting approaches if, despite all our best efforts to create awareness, a player falls victim to his greed, then the PCB has no sympathy,” he further said. 

More From Sports:

After Mohammad Hafeez, Asad Shafiq enrols at Karachi University's HPESS

After Mohammad Hafeez, Asad Shafiq enrols at Karachi University's HPESS
Kamran Akmal announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Kamran Akmal announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Match officials for PSL 8 announced

Match officials for PSL 8 announced

PCB announces commentators and presenters for PSL 8

PCB announces commentators and presenters for PSL 8
Rizwan wary of Shaheen, Naseem ahead of PSL 8

Rizwan wary of Shaheen, Naseem ahead of PSL 8
Imad expects tough competition during PSL 8

Imad expects tough competition during PSL 8
Shadab thanks PSL for turning him into a better cricketer

Shadab thanks PSL for turning him into a better cricketer
Pakistan hope to put women's cricket on map at T20 World Cup

Pakistan hope to put women's cricket on map at T20 World Cup
Australia T20 skipper Finch retires from internationals

Australia T20 skipper Finch retires from internationals
PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi urges defending champions Lahore Qalandars to play selflessly

PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi urges defending champions Lahore Qalandars to play selflessly
Turkey earthquake: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik respond to catastrophe

Turkey earthquake: Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik respond to catastrophe
Javed Miandad tells India to 'go to hell' amid Asia Cup 2023 controversy

Javed Miandad tells India to 'go to hell' amid Asia Cup 2023 controversy