Wednesday Feb 08 2023
Prakash Raj calls The Kashmir Files 'one of the nonsense films'

Wednesday Feb 08, 2023

Prakash Raj has slammed The Kashmir Files vehemently by calling it 'nonsense'. The actor also proceeded to criticize Vivek Agnihotri and called him 'shameless' for spreading false propaganda. 

Prakash was one of the panelists at Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala last week. At the event, while he vehemently expressed his anger about the film, he said, "The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’ He will not even get a Bhaskar."

He further added, "I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film. I know, according to my sources, they have invested around ₹2000 crore only to make films like this. But you can’t fool people all the time.”

He concluded, "All of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life."

Vivek has reacted to the claims. He said, "I challenge all these urban naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true, then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time? These are the same people who never allowed Moplah's and Kashmir's truth to come out."

