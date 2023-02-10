 
Friday Feb 10 2023
By
Shahid Hussain

LHC announces ban on tree cutting to curb smog in Lahore

By
Shahid Hussain

Friday Feb 10, 2023

A general view of Lahore High Courts (LHC) building. — AFP/File
  • No NOC should be issued for chopping of trees for any project: court.
  • Justice Karim says smog situation in Lahore shouldn't be worsened by cutting trees. 
  • Court says law should be enacted to declare tree cutting a crime.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday imposed a ban on the cutting of trees in a bid to control the smog in the city, saying that a law should be enacted to declare tree cutting a crime.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the remarks while hearing a petition seeking curbs to control smog.

During the hearing, Justice Karim said that the smog situation in Lahore is already very bad and it shouldn't be worsened by cutting the trees.

The court ordered that the Environment Protection Department should not issue any no objection certificate (NOC) for the chopping of trees for any project.

It also directed to put emergency numbers in densely populated areas for those who violate the traffic rules.

As per the court's directions, the Charrar drain is being handed over to Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore, a member of the Environment Protection Department informed the judge. 

The caretaker government also submitted a report to the court regarding the services of Chinese experts to control smog.

The deputy attorney general said that the caretaker government has also issued a working paper to hire Chinese experts for their services.

The court ordered to share the working paper with the Chinese government through the federal government.

Justice Karim remarked that the smog will be controlled with the help of Chinese experts.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 17.  

