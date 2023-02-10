PSL 2023: In major setback to Multan Sultans, Tim David to miss several matches

Multan Sultans' Tim David waves his bat after fifty runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 5, 2022. — AFP

Multan Sultans will miss the services of flamboyant Singaporean-Australian cricketer Tim David for at least the initial seven matches of the Pakistan Super League this season.

The development comes after the former Singaporean and now Australian cricketer was advised by his trainers to consider managing his workload.

The 26-year-old is currently in South Africa to play for MI Cape Town in SAT20. He flew to South Africa soon after playing the Big Bash League in Australia. He has played over 40 games in the last six months.

Sources claim that he was initially advised by his trainers to choose either SAT20 or PSL; however, the flamboyant all-rounder said that he can not skip PSL due to his relationship with the league.

An official of the Multan Sultans confirmed to Geo News that David will now join the squad in the first week of March and will miss the first seven games for the side.

"He will be available for the last three games and playoffs if we qualify," said Haider Azhar, CEO of Multan Sultans.

He confirmed that no replacement has been sought to cover David's absence as Sultans will have the services of David Miller to fill the same slot.

South Africa's Miller will return to his country after playing in the first eight matches for Multan Sultans and the franchise is of the view that with Miller being available in initial matches and David being available for later stages, there is no need to add one more replacement in the squad.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans have faced another setback with injury of Wayne Parnell, who sustained groin injury during SAT20. Therefore, his availability for the initial matches in uncertain. Multan Sultans are waiting for his final medical report to make further decisions.

Rilee Rossouw and Keiron Pollard will be available to the franchise for the entire duration of PSL. Ireland's Josh Little may miss the playoff stages due to the Ireland series against Bangladesh.