Lahore Qalandars: Fixtures and probable lineup for PSL 8

Lahore Qalandars photographed during a practice match ahead of PLS 8. — Twitter/@lahoreqalandars

After failing to bag the trophy in the first six seasons of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore Qalandars finally managed to get their hands on the coveted trophy in the seventh edition of the tournament.

Led by Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Qalandars beat 2021 champions Multan Sultans by 42 runs in Lahore to win the trophy.

Finishing positions in previous seasons

A great and formidable team on paper, the Qalandars couldn't really take off and perform according to their team's calibre and reputation as they finished last in the league during the first four seasons.

However, in PSL 2020, the franchise’s performance improved radically, fighting its way into the finals. However, it lost to Karachi Kings in the mega event.

In the succeeding PSL 2021, the Qalandars’ performance nose-dived, and the 2020 runners-up finished in fifth place on the table.

Despite having several heartbreaks, Lahore Qalandars' hard work paid off as they clinched their maiden PSL title after beating the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans in the final of the tournament last year.

Lahore Qalandars squad

Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Abdullah Shafique, Shane Dadswell, Kamran Ghulam, Zaman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, Dilbar Hussain, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ahmed Danlyal, Shawaiz Irfan, Jordan Cox, Jalat Khan, Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (partial replacement for Rashid Khan) and Kusal Mendis (partial replacement for Jordan Cox)

Fixtures

13 Feb: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

19 Feb: Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

21 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

26 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi

27 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

2 March: Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators

4 March: Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans

7 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

9 March: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars

12 March: Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings

Probable lineup

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Sam Billings (wk), Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Zaman Khan

It must be noted that as per the criteria, the playing XI must include a minimum of two and a maximum of four foreign players and one emerging category player.