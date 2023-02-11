Ind vs Aus: Ravindra Jadeja found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Jadeja appeals during a match — AFP

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 25% of the match fee after being found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur.

Jadeja applied a soothing cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand, without asking for permission to do so from the on-field umpires, in the 46th over of Australia’s first innings.

“Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game,” the ICC stated in a press release.

“In addition to this, one demerit point was also added to Jadeja’s disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period,” it added.

Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft, which meant that there was no need for a formal hearing.

“In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes. The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition,” the press release added.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50% of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

It must be noted that spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja eviscerated Australia in just over two hours to hand India a crushing innings-and-132-run victory Saturday inside three days of the opening Test.

The hosts took a commanding first-innings lead of 223 in Nagpur, then skittled out Australia for 91 in an extended second session to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The second Test begins Friday in New Delhi.