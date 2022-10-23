Pak vs Ind: Ashwin under fire for 'cheating'

India's Ravichandran Ashwin dives for a catch during the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia, on October 23, 2022. — Twitter

India's Ravichandran Ashwin came under fire after he attempted to take a catch by "cheating" during the Men in Blue's opening match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.



In the soft signal, the umpire declared Shan Masood out as Ashwin dived forward at fine leg to complete the catch. However, the top-order batter stood his ground and awaited the third umpire to review the decision.

The ball had actually bounced before Ashwin took the catch — a move that drew criticism from the fans.

Fortunately for Masood, the third umpire gave not out later.

Pakistan were already down two wickets — Babar Azam (0) and Mohammad Rizwan (4) and Masood's wicket at such a stage would've given India a major boost.

