PSL 2023: Sarfaraz wants Quetta Gladiators to be 'perfect in all departments'

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed hits a shot during a PSL match. — PSL/File

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed feels that the performance of local players will be crucial for teams in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the wicket-keeper batter said that his team has covered all bases ahead of this tournament and he is confident of a good show by his team.

“We have good bowling options along with a good powerhouse in the batting department. I think our squad is very balanced and we can do very well in this tournament,” Sarfaraz said.

He said that PSL has become a top brand and everyone is excited about this tournament and fans are eagerly waiting for the action to begin.

He expressed that his side can do well in this tournament but added that players will have to perform well.

“It is important for everyone to be perfect in all departments of the game. Performance of your local players will be the key in the tournament and I feel blessed that our local players are in very good form and have done well recently,” he said.

Sarfaraz’s side couldn’t impress in the previous season but the Gladiators' skipper feels that this year, his team will not let fans down.

When asked about his personal goals, Sarfaraz said that his sights are on doing well for the team and allowing Quetta to lift another trophy.

The former Pakistan captain also hoped that the league will continue to produce future talent for Pakistan.

He referred to his team’s Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Zalmi’s Haseebfullah as players to watch out for during the PSL 2023.

“PSL has contributed a lot to Pakistani cricket. The recent rise of Pakistan in T20I raking was because of the quality we have achieved due to Pakistan Super League,” he said.

Replying to a question, Sarfaraz said that he is happy to see Saim Ayub growing as a quality player and regretted not being able to pick him for Quetta.

“We wanted to pick him, but Zalmi picked him ahead of me; I am personally happy for Saim because I have witnessed his progress. It is always delightful to see such youngsters grow into top professionals,” Sarfaraz said.