 
pakistan
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz offers Syria all possible support for relief efforts

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and his Syrian counterpart Hussein Arnous. PID/AFP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and his Syrian counterpart Hussein Arnous. PID/AFP

  • PM Shehbaz talked to Syrian counterpart and offered him support.
  • Shehbaz offered condolences over loss of lives in earthquake.
  • Syrian PM lost his family members in Monday's quake.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered all possible support in connection with the relief efforts to the government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic following the massive earthquake that rattled the region including Turkey.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.9 rattled central Turkey and northwest Syria on February 6, where the death toll has cross 25,800. 

PM Shehbaz assured the country's support for the Syrian people in a telephonic conversation with his Syrian counterpart Hussein Arnous on Saturday. 

The PM expressed deep sympathy for the people of Syria following the recent devastating earthquake that struck the Arab nation in early hours of Monday. The death toll in the country has risen to 3,500. 

PM Shehbaz also offered condolences to the Syrian Prime Minister on his personal loss of family members in the horrific natural calamity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed concern with regard to reports emanating from the region of severe aftershocks. He shared that Pakistan had already dispatched the first batch of humanitarian assistance which was being followed-up with more relief goods sent via air and land routes.

He added that a medical team from Pakistan would also support humanitarian efforts in Syria.

Prime Minister Arnous thanked the government and people of Pakistan for demonstrating solidarity with the Syrian people at this difficult time.

Pakistan extends support to Turkey, Syria

After an earthquake struck the region hosting Turkey and Syria early this week, Pakistan extended all-out support in the relief efforts.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan offered condolences over the loss of lives from the earthquake.

"The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened to learn that a severe earthquake hit parts of Southern Türkiye earlier today, resulting in loss of precious lives and extensive damage to property," said the statement.

It added that the Pakistani nation stands in complete solidarity with its Turkish brethren in this hour of grief. "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of those injured," said the FO.

"Pakistan stands ready to extend all possible support in the relief effort," said the statement, adding that "we are confident that the resilient Turkish nation will overcome this natural calamity with characteristic grit and determination."

More From Pakistan:

SKMT funds invested in two offshore firms, concedes Imran Khan

SKMT funds invested in two offshore firms, concedes Imran Khan
MQM-P postpones Karachi sit-in in view of naval exercises

MQM-P postpones Karachi sit-in in view of naval exercises
NAB asked to make Imran Khan pay for using KP chopper

NAB asked to make Imran Khan pay for using KP chopper
Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 27

Shahbaz Gill to be indicted in sedition case on Feb 27
Sheikh Rashid granted bail in police threatening case

Sheikh Rashid granted bail in police threatening case
Imran's selectors regret bringing him into power: Maryam

Imran's selectors regret bringing him into power: Maryam
Mob lynches alleged blasphemer in Nankana Sahib; PM orders probe

Mob lynches alleged blasphemer in Nankana Sahib; PM orders probe
Anonymous Pakistani in US 'donates $30m' for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

Anonymous Pakistani in US 'donates $30m' for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims
Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers for NA-26 by-poll accepted

Sheikh Rashid's nomination papers for NA-26 by-poll accepted
Double accountability standards damaged Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

Double accountability standards damaged Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
PML-N's UK leader sues YouTuber Adil Raja, others for defamation

PML-N's UK leader sues YouTuber Adil Raja, others for defamation
Only requested ex-ISI chief to have my cases heard in court: Shaukat Tarin

Only requested ex-ISI chief to have my cases heard in court: Shaukat Tarin