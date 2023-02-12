WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan congratulates Shaheen Shah Afridi on his wedding

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan hugs Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Screengrab YouTube/Lahore Qalandars

Mohammad Rizwan missed his teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding ceremony as he was busy with the Bangladesh Premier League.

And as expected, when the two met for the first time ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the team hotel in Multan, the Multan Sultans captain hugged the Lahore Qalandars skipper to congratulate him for his wedding.

On his arrival at the hotel, Shaheen himself went to meet Rizwan and the latter congratulated the pacer.

Former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed and other members of the Multan Sultans were also present during the interaction.

Rizwan and Shaheen may have had a heartwarming moment in the hotel today but it won't be the same when they take the field tomorrow.

The opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 will be played between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars tomorrow (Monday) at Multan Cricket Stadium.

