Sunday Feb 12 2023
PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Karachi Kings

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Karachi Kings celebrating their victory in PSL 2020. — Twitter
After a disastrous campaign last year, Karachi Kings will be looking to make a strong comeback in the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Undoubtedly, the Kings, who represent one of the most populous cities in Pakistan, will be looking to give their fans something to cheer for in PSL 8.

After the departure of Babar Azam, the burden of captaincy will once again be shouldered by all-rounder Imad Wasim.

Strengths

With Sharjeel Khan at the top of the order, Karachi have an explosive batter who can easily take the game away from the opposition, if he stays at the crease for a significant period of time.

Meanwhile, they also have the experience of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the middle order to give some stability to the batting lineup.

Pacer Mohammad Amir, who is the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in PSL history, will once again lead the bowling attack for the Kings. His form will be crucial to the side’s chances in the event.

Australia’s Matthew Wade, who has a strike-rate of 136.53 in T20 cricket, can also provide impetus at the backend of the innings.

Additionally, all-rounder Ben Cutting and leg-spinner Imran Tahir have also regularly featured in the PSL, in the past, which is an advantage for Karachi Kings.

Weaknesses

A glaring weakness in the Karachi squad is the absence of Babar Azam, who left for Peshawar Zalmi before the PSL draft last year. The prolific batter is one of the best players in the world at the moment, which is why Karachi are likely to miss the stability he provided at the top of the order.

Karachi also don’t have a reliable finish in the lower middle-order which could come back to haunt them especially when they are chasing a big target. It also puts a lot of pressure on the likes of Wade and Cutting to come good with the bat throughout the season.

