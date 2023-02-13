Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani shake a leg to ‘Burj Khalifa’ at wedding reception

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani groove to Burj Khalifa at their wedding reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand wedding reception at St Regis Mumbai on Sunday which was attended by almost entire Bollywood fraternity including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and others.

An inside video of the star-studded party has appeared online which shows newly weds grooving to Burj Khalifa inside a hall covered in red light. The song is from Akshay Kumar, Kiara starrer Laxmi and is fairly popular among the masses.





Kiara opted for a black and white gown whereas Sidharth chose to wear all black with a glittery coat. Kiara completed her look with a diamond and emerald three-layered necklace. Earlier, the couple was seen grooving on Kala Chashma which is a popular song from Sidharth’s movie.