PSL 2023: Islamabad United's Faheem Ashraf eager to come back

Islamabad United's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. — PCB/File

KARACHI: Islamabad United's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has said that he wants to perform well for his side during the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and make comeback in the national T20 side.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Faheem said: "Like every other player, I have also planned to perform well for my team and a make comeback in the Pakistan team."

"PSL is the biggest tournament in Pakistan, and if you perform in this event, you will automatically be selected for the national team," he added.

On being asked about what goal he has set for himself in the PSL 8, the left-handed batter said: "Last year I tried to improve my batting, along with my bowling, but this year I am focused on giving good bowling performances."

The all-rounder said he was delighted to be a part of the two-time champions Islamabad United.

"As always, I am excited and happy to play for Islamabad United. We [Islamabad United] always try to play good cricket and win. Since the last six years, we have tried our best to win the title, but in the end, destiny plays its part."

He added: "We have the same squad as last year. We will try to play good cricket and win the title."

Faheem said PSL gives every player a chance to share the dressing room with foreign cricketers, and the pressure is also intense in the league, which helps in the development of players.

Islamabad United will play their first match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on February 16.

After being knocked out in Eliminator 2 of PSL 7, United would be looking to go one step further and lift the trophy this season.

The closing ceremony and final of PSL will be played on March 19 in Lahore, which will also host play-offs.

Lahore Qalandars will attempt to become the first side to win back-to-back titles; meanwhile Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Rawalpindi will stage 11 fixtures, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, whereas Multan will have five home games.

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood, Rumman Raees, Zeeshan Zamir, Hassan Nawaz, Moeen Ali (available from March 14), Mubasir Khan, Tom Curran, Zafar Gohar, Gus Atkinson (partial replacement for Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Tymal Mills (partial replacement for Alex Hales), Rassie van der Dussen (partial replacement for Moeen Ali)