The wait is finally over, as the much-awaited opening ceremony of the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has started at the Multan Cricket Stadium.



HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb addresses crowd

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb hoped that the young players would perform well in the tournament. He also asked the fans in the stadium and around the world to enjoy the tournament.

"No matter which team wins [...] the real victory is of Pakistan," he added.

Aima Baig sings National Anthem





More to follow...