 
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Maryam asks Imran whether he was Gen Bajwa's 'servant'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Chief organiser and Senior Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz talking to media persons at a local hotel on February 6, 2023. — APP
Chief organiser and Senior Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz talking to media persons at a local hotel on February 6, 2023. — APP
  • Maryam Nawaz addresses party workers in Lahore.
  • "If Bajwa was 'super king', what were you: his servant?" 
  • She claims Khan met ex-COAS even after his ouster.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief organiser Maryam Nawaz slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his "super king" remarks about ex-chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"If General Bajwa was the 'super king' at that time, what were you, his servant?" said Maryam during her address to party leaders in Lahore on Tuesday.

In a televised address last week, the former premier had termed the former military leader "super king", saying that Gen (retd) Bajwa acted as one during the PTI's stint in power.

Criticising Khan, Maryam said that the PTI chief kept holding meetings with the former army chief even after his government was toppled.

"You earlier said that no one helped me as much as General (retd) Bajwa and today you say Qamar Javed Bajwa toppled my government," she said.

According to Maryam, Khan lacked a national economic plan, and "violence, bloodshed and turmoil" was his agenda.

"I had already mentioned earlier that the cypher issue was nothing more than a mere fraud," she added.

Continuing her criticism of the former premier, the PML-N leader asked him how he could sleep well at night after lying so much. She said that everyone knew how PTI used religion for their political interests.

Maryam said that taking a U-turn meant lying. "Others were termed foreign agents under the false narrative, and relations with the US and West were severed," she added.

She said that the youth of Pakistan wasn't incompetent like Khan. An organised campaign was led against the opposing political powers under a planned conspiracy, the PML-N leader claimed.

"All praise to Allah, those calling Nawaz Sharif bad are calling each other Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq" she added.

She further stated that the incumbent government had to answer for the false narrative of the PTI chief.

"He [Khan] fled after trapping people under the guise of jobs. We [the government] cannot give new jobs amid the current economic situation," she said, adding that it was Khan's desire that Pakistan becomes Sri Lanka. 

More From Pakistan:

MNA Ali Wazir released from Karachi jail after more than two years

MNA Ali Wazir released from Karachi jail after more than two years
Senator Rabbani chastises AGP for clarifying CJP's 'honest PM' remarks

Senator Rabbani chastises AGP for clarifying CJP's 'honest PM' remarks
Election date: Punjab governor to approach LHC for clarity over his role

Election date: Punjab governor to approach LHC for clarity over his role
Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Karachi; four boys

Woman gives birth to quadruplets in Karachi; four boys
PHC seeks written replies from governor, ECP on KP polls

PHC seeks written replies from governor, ECP on KP polls
Four terrorists killed as CTD squad came under attack in North Waziristan: spokesperson

Four terrorists killed as CTD squad came under attack in North Waziristan: spokesperson
PSL 2023 traffic plan: These roads will be closed during matches in Karachi

PSL 2023 traffic plan: These roads will be closed during matches in Karachi
1,000 police commandos, sharpshooters deployed for PSL security in Karachi

1,000 police commandos, sharpshooters deployed for PSL security in Karachi
High-ranking US delegation to visit Pakistan this week

High-ranking US delegation to visit Pakistan this week
Bilawal urges politicians to unite against crises facing Pakistan

Bilawal urges politicians to unite against crises facing Pakistan
Punjab caretaker CM says no intention to prolong tenure

Punjab caretaker CM says no intention to prolong tenure
PM Shehbaz orders to ensure availability of basic commodities

PM Shehbaz orders to ensure availability of basic commodities