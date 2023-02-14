Maryam asks Imran whether he was Gen Bajwa's 'servant'

Chief organiser and Senior Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz talking to media persons at a local hotel on February 6, 2023. — APP

Maryam Nawaz addresses party workers in Lahore.

"If Bajwa was 'super king', what were you: his servant?"



She claims Khan met ex-COAS even after his ouster.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief organiser Maryam Nawaz slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his "super king" remarks about ex-chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"If General Bajwa was the 'super king' at that time, what were you, his servant?" said Maryam during her address to party leaders in Lahore on Tuesday.



In a televised address last week, the former premier had termed the former military leader "super king", saying that Gen (retd) Bajwa acted as one during the PTI's stint in power.

Criticising Khan, Maryam said that the PTI chief kept holding meetings with the former army chief even after his government was toppled.

"You earlier said that no one helped me as much as General (retd) Bajwa and today you say Qamar Javed Bajwa toppled my government," she said.

According to Maryam, Khan lacked a national economic plan, and "violence, bloodshed and turmoil" was his agenda.

"I had already mentioned earlier that the cypher issue was nothing more than a mere fraud," she added.

Continuing her criticism of the former premier, the PML-N leader asked him how he could sleep well at night after lying so much. She said that everyone knew how PTI used religion for their political interests.

Maryam said that taking a U-turn meant lying. "Others were termed foreign agents under the false narrative, and relations with the US and West were severed," she added.

She said that the youth of Pakistan wasn't incompetent like Khan. An organised campaign was led against the opposing political powers under a planned conspiracy, the PML-N leader claimed.

"All praise to Allah, those calling Nawaz Sharif bad are calling each other Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq" she added.



She further stated that the incumbent government had to answer for the false narrative of the PTI chief.

"He [Khan] fled after trapping people under the guise of jobs. We [the government] cannot give new jobs amid the current economic situation," she said, adding that it was Khan's desire that Pakistan becomes Sri Lanka.