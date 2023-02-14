 
sports
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
My anthem is better than official PSL anthem: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Screengrab of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan taken from interview. — Twitter/geonews_urdu
Local singer and musician Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who recently went viral on social media for his version of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem has insisted that he believes his version of the anthem is better than this year's official anthem, saying fans liked it even more than the 2020 Groove Mera.

Talking to Geo.tv on Tuesday, Khan said his "unique style and lyrics" are being adored by fans on social media and have surpassed the popularity of the previous anthem, adding that the "people are not even watching the new one".

The musician released his version of the anthem on February 9 on Twitter, as fans waited with bated breaths for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to release the official song.

The song was an immediate hit on the popular microblogging site and amused netizens declared it to be the "best song of HBL PSL 8".

An account called PSL Memes Official thanked the musician for Ye Jo Piara PSL Hai which Khan sings on harmonium and tabla.

Now following the release of the anthem that has Twitter divided, Khan too seems to be among the ranks of those who remain unimpressed by this year's anthem.

In response to a question on what made his song such a hit with people, Khan said, "I'm not saying the [official] anthem bad, but this song is the same as the others. There's nothing new or unique about it.

"Our industry is one where audiences are eager to see new innovations and forms."

Commenting on how "unique" and "easy to memorise", Khan said with a delighted smile: "Parents of young kids are calling me up to tell me their children want to speak to me."

During the interview, Khan also attributed his success to the Almighty God.

