WATCH: 'Best song of PSL 8' by Chahat Fateh Ali Khan leaves internet in splits

Singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan sings his song 'ye jo Piara PSL hai'.— Twitter/@chahat_fateh

As Pakistani cricket fans desperately wait for the anthem of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), a singer and musician by the name of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is entertaining netizens with his own anthem which he released on Twitter today.

Preparations are in full swing as the league is set to roll into action from February 13 in Multan. The City of Saints will host PSL opening ceremony and match for the first time in history.



PSL announced that Asim Azhar, Shae Gill and Faris Shafi will sing the anthem this year which will be produced by Abdullah Siddiqui. The PSL 8 anthem release date has not yet been revealed but it will be launched soon.

Meanwhile, we have Khan's version which a verified Twitter user has called the "best song of HBL PSL 8".

An account called PSL Memes Official thanked the musician for "Ye jo piara PSL hai" which Khan sings on a harmonium and tabla.

"Miracles occur. My grandmother, who was paralysed, stood up to turn down the volume when I played your song. You are a lifesaver, Sir," a user commented.

Another user asked if the man gives any singing classes. "If yes then whats the process of enrollment?" she asked.

Another said they were a "big fan" of Khan.

"There is no one here like you. The world will remember you for a hundred years. The magic of your voice breathes soul into dead bodies," a user said, seemingly supporting the internet sensation.

A fan even tagged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi, requesting him to give Khan a chance.

Another user chimed in, tagging PCB Media Team and requesting them to make Khan's song the official PSL anthem.

"Definitely better than groove mera," a user remarked, referring to an older PSL anthem.

"Tony Kakkar ultra pro max," joked another.

Netizens had mixed reactions with some enjoying the song and others finding it funny. With less than a week to go in PSL 8, fans are curiously waiting for this year's anthem.