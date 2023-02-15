 
sports
PZ vs KK: Babar Azam's team penalised for slow over-rate against Karachi Kings

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate after dismissing a Karachi Kings batsman. — PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday slapped a fine on Peshawar Zalmi for maintaining a slow over-rate during their match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

“Peshawar Zalmi were ruled to be one over short of their target by match referee Ali Naqvi, who took into consideration time allowances before arriving at the decision,” said the PCB in a statement.

The PCB said each player will be fined 10% of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Match report

During Tuesday's match, Zalmi defeated Kings by two runs to start their PSL campaign.

Put to bat first, Peshawar posted a massive 199 runs on the scoreboard before restricting the home side to 197-5 in 20 overs, thanks to Cadmore's magnificent knock and a brilliant bowling display by the bowlers.

Skipper Imad Wasim and Shoaib Malik shined as Karachi made a comeback.

However, Khurram rose to the occasion and repaid his captain Babar's trust by bowling a magnificent last over to win the game for his side.

In the last over, needing 16 off six balls, Khurram started off with a well-placed wide yorker, giving away one run.

The second ball was also an almost flawless yorker, which also cost a run.

Khurram bowled a no-ball on the third delivery but delivered a good one on the free hit. The right-arm bowler held his composure to bowl the next two deliveries in good areas to defend the total and not let Imad and Ben Cutting reach the total.

