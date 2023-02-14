 
Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in the second match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) eighth edition at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Kings will want to bury the last season's memories when they lost nine out of ten matches — the worst performance in the PSL history.

In today's clash, all eyes are on Babar Azam as he is now leading a new side against his former team.

In past encounters, between sides played some thrilling matches due to players' performances. But Zalmi have a seven-match lead over the Kings. Both teams met 17 times in the league with Zalmi winning 12 while Kings recorded victories in five matches.

Lineups

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Matthew Wade, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Qasim Akram, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim, Andrew Tye, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad. 

More to follow...

