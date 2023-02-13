 
PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi pick Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

An illustration of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan shared by Peshawar Zalmi announcing his return to the franchise on February 13, 2023. — Twitter/@PeshawarZalmi
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was picked by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi for the league's eighth edition which has kicked off today amid a celebratory fervour in Multan.

The franchise has picked Hasan, who captained Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) this year, in their reserved supplementary pick.

The Bangladesh cricketer will join the Zalmi squad tonight and will be available for selection in the team's first match with Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena on February 14 in Karachi.

"Peshawar Zalmi have drafted Shakib Al Hasan as reserved supplementary pick. He will be available for selection in Tuesday’s match versus KK. He’s available until 26 Feb," the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Peshawar Zalmi, too, shared the news with its followers deeming Hasan as the 'Tiger' returning to the #YellowStorm for Pakistan's mega cricket event.

The left-handed batter scored 375 runs in 11 innings in BPL 2023. He also bagged 10 wickets in 13 matches.

Squad

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

Partial replacement: Richard Gleeson and Peter Hatzoglou

PSL 8 Schedule

14 Feb: Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

17 Feb: Multan Sultan v Peshawar Zalmi

20 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

23 Feb: Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United

26 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi

1 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

7 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

8 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

10 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans

12 March: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi 

